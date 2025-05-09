HED Cancels Leaves Of Teaching, Non-teaching Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Keeping in view the defence situation, the Higher education Department (HED) has canceled the leaves of teaching and non-teaching staff.
HED sources told APP that the decision was taken on government instructions, teachers and employees were on one-year leaves. The Higher Education Department issued instructions to suspend the leaves.
Orders have been issued to the staff to report to the Higher Education Department, while leaves taken for illness, maternity and educational pursuits have not been suspended.
Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Education Department (PED) has announced holidays in all government and private schools across the province till May 11.
According to the Secretary Education, schools will reopen from Monday, May 12. The decision will apply to all Primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools.
