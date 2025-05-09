Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Centre at Haripur Jail goes functional formally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) District and Sessions Judge, Haripur, Shahnaz Hameed Khattak, formally inaugurated the Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Centre (ADRC) at Central Jail Haripur on Friday.

A large number of officers including Superintendent Jail Muhammad Hamid Azam, District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Shiraz Tariq, District Public Prosecutor Muhammad Qasim, Probation Officer Khanbaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, Muqaddas Khan Jadoon, Mohiuddin Shah, Dr. Muhammad Umar, Dr. Ayaz were present at the ceremony.

On this occasion, the Superintendent of Prisons in his briefing told that the aim of establishing a rehabilitation centre inside the prison is to help drug addicts and prisoners get them rid of their addiction and turn them into useful members of society.

The prisoners admitted to the rehabilitation centre will be treated under the supervision of specialized doctors and specialists, where they will be provided with counseling as well as other facilities, including sports.

Initially, ten detainees and prisoners have been admitted to the drug addicts’ rehabilitation centre, and their treatment is ongoing. However, their number will be increased to 35 in the coming weeks.

In addition, adult education and skill development centres are operating inside the prison for the welfare of prisoners, where prisoners are being taught basic education and skills.

District and Sessions Judge Shahnaz Hameed Khattak said that the establishment of drug rehabilitation centre in Central Jail Haripur in a short period of time is undoubtedly commendable, which will make drug addicts who come to the jail healthy and carry a positive message for the society and they instead of burden will become a support for their families.

She further said that under the prison reforms, the administration of Haripur Jail has taken historic steps. With the introduction of video link, the problem of bringing and taking remanded suspects has been eliminated, while security issues have also been addressed, and the burden on the government treasury has also been reduced.

She added that the prison administration, in collaboration with other relevant institutions, should formulate SOPs regarding the drug addicts rehabilitation centre so that patients heading out of here could be effectively monitored and prevent their falling prey to the scourge of drugs again.

