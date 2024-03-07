Azma Terms Propaganda Related To Sargodha Institute Of Cardiology As Baseless
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Thursday that
propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding Sargodha
Institute of Cardiology was completely baseless.
In a press statement, she said that letter on X (Twitter) related
to Sargodha Institute of Cardiology was just a negative agenda.
She said that if Sargodha Institute of Cardiology was approved
in Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development
then why it had not been established.
Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and
her team would ensure best service delivery in coming five years.
She further said the PTI was in habit to taking credit of works
carried out by others and added that now people could not be
deceived through lies.
