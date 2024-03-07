Azma terms propaganda related to Sargodha Institute of Cardiology as baseless

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Thursday that

propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding Sargodha

Institute of Cardiology was completely baseless.

In a press statement, she said that letter on X (Twitter) related

to Sargodha Institute of Cardiology was just a negative agenda.

She said that if Sargodha Institute of Cardiology was approved

in Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development

then why it had not been established.

Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and

her team would ensure best service delivery in coming five years.

She further said the PTI was in habit to taking credit of works

carried out by others and added that now people could not be

deceived through lies.