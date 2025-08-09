Babar Alauddin Visits Sambrial, Meets Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin (Sitar-e-Imtiaz Military) visited Tehsil Sambrial and met Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and local officials of government departments in Tehsil Complex Sambrial.
He discussed administrative matters, cleanliness situation, Suthra Punjab Program, preparations for possible flood prevention, law and order, security, and other important issues in detail.
In the meeting, SDPO Sajjad Bajwa, Chief Officer Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)Sialkot Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti and concerned officers gave a briefing and informed about various measures.
Babar Alauddin said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fully focused on the problems of the people. The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program” is successfully running. By expanding the scope of the same municipal services, a uniform system of cleanliness in cities and villages, “Suthra Punjab Program” is a historic and unique program of its kind, which is not found in the past.
He said that in order to improve the standard of cleanliness in the Suthra Punjab Program, Assistant Commissioners have been given the authority to fine contractors for poor cleanliness, which will help in maintaining the standard of cleanliness.
Later, Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Babar Alauddin visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sambrial. He visited the patients undergoing treatment and reviewed the medical facilities provided in the hospital.
He said that as per the directives of CM Punjab, all medicines are being provided free of cost at government hospitals and health facilities. He said that now patients do not need to bring or buy medicines from outside.
He said that the redressal of complaints regarding the medical facilities provided in the hospital is the responsibility of the concerned MS or DMS, however, if there is a complaint, then complain on helpline 1033. Strict action will be taken.
Recent Stories
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt inducts 48 officers into PMS5 minutes ago
-
Gold earrings snatched from elderly woman5 minutes ago
-
Babar Alauddin visits Sambrial, meets officials5 minutes ago
-
Khalil George leads Independence day rally, pays tribute to armed forces15 minutes ago
-
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar21 minutes ago
-
PML-N always stood for truth, development of Hazara: Abbasi25 minutes ago
-
Valuing time key to success, youth should serve humanity: Dr. Muhammad Saif45 minutes ago
-
DC made a surprise visit to THQ Hospital45 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews district administration's performance55 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner directs flag hoisting in Mirpur Division55 minutes ago
-
Series of consultative jirgas on law and order hosted by CM KP concludes55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ensures equal rights for all citizens: Ramesh Arora55 minutes ago