Babar Alauddin visits Sambrial, meets officials

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin (Sitar-e-Imtiaz Military) visited Tehsil Sambrial and met Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and local officials of government departments in Tehsil Complex Sambrial.

He discussed administrative matters, cleanliness situation, Suthra Punjab Program, preparations for possible flood prevention, law and order, security, and other important issues in detail.

In the meeting, SDPO Sajjad Bajwa, Chief Officer Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC)Sialkot Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti and concerned officers gave a briefing and informed about various measures.

Babar Alauddin said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is fully focused on the problems of the people. The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program” is successfully running. By expanding the scope of the same municipal services, a uniform system of cleanliness in cities and villages, “Suthra Punjab Program” is a historic and unique program of its kind, which is not found in the past.

He said that in order to improve the standard of cleanliness in the Suthra Punjab Program, Assistant Commissioners have been given the authority to fine contractors for poor cleanliness, which will help in maintaining the standard of cleanliness.

Later, Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate Babar Alauddin visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sambrial. He visited the patients undergoing treatment and reviewed the medical facilities provided in the hospital.

He said that as per the directives of CM Punjab, all medicines are being provided free of cost at government hospitals and health facilities. He said that now patients do not need to bring or buy medicines from outside.

He said that the redressal of complaints regarding the medical facilities provided in the hospital is the responsibility of the concerned MS or DMS, however, if there is a complaint, then complain on helpline 1033. Strict action will be taken.