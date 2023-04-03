UrduPoint.com

Bachat Bazaars Provides Relief To Citizens: Kalhoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Additional Commissioner, Sukkur, Liaqat Kalhoro on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 41,900 on several shopkeepers during the month of Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Commissioner, Sukkur, Liaqat Kalhoro on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 41,900 on several shopkeepers during the month of Ramazan.

During his visit to different areas here, he said that as per directions of the provincial government, a number of price control magistrates have been also deputed to ensure good quality commodities at cheaper rates.

He said the earlier magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers and imposed fines on shopkeepers and sent various to Jail.

He said the Ramazan Bachat Bazaars were providing relief to citizens as good quality commodities at cheaper rates were available in the bazaars. He said that price control magistrates had been directed to continue to crack down without any discrimination.

He further said that the crackdown would continue till the Chand Raat to eliminate the mal-trend of profiteering and to provide maximum relief to the general public.

