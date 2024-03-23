Open Menu

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day With Enthusiastic Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 11:10 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Samiullah Foundation school on Saturday hosted a spirited event, drawing the participation of students, parents, and teachers. The ceremony featured captivating tableaus and insightful speeches, with a focus on fostering awareness about the historic resolution of Pakistan.

Children eloquently recounted the pivotal All India Muslim League meeting in Minto Park, Lahore, on March 23, 1940, emphasizing its profound significance in shaping the nation's destiny.

The young participants also composed a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Army, encapsulating their patriotic fervor in a moving song.

Recognizing academic excellence, Principal Mrs. Nabila awarded motivational medals to deserving students, instilling a sense of accomplishment and pride. The program culminated with a poignant prayer and a unifying rendition of the National Anthem, encapsulating the spirit of unity and reverence for the nation.

