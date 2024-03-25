Bahawalnagar Cracks Down On Price Gouging, Hoarding, Adulteration
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Bahawalnagar district administration is intensifying its efforts to protect consumers during Ramazan, in line with the government's vision
According to DC Office, Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, the Magistrates are working around the clock to combat profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration.
To date, they have conducted inspections at 34,728 shop sale points to ensure compliance with official prices. Additionally, 1,593 inspections have been carried out specifically for profiteering, resulting in 6,950 violations.
Fines totaling 3,786,600 rupees have been imposed on individuals, while 482 people have been arrested for serious violations. FIRs have also been filed against 73 of these individuals.
DC Bhoon emphasized that the crackdown extends beyond profiteering to include hoarding and adulterated goods. The performance of each price control magistrate is being closely monitored through a dedicated dashboard.
Citizens are encouraged to report any violations to the helpline 1718. The district administration is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent marketplace during Ramazan and beyond.
