Open Menu

Bahawalnagar Cracks Down On Price Gouging, Hoarding, Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Bahawalnagar cracks down on price gouging, hoarding, adulteration

Bahawalnagar district administration is intensifying its efforts to protect consumers during Ramazan, in line with the government's vision

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Bahawalnagar district administration is intensifying its efforts to protect consumers during Ramazan, in line with the government's vision.

According to DC Office, Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Zulfikar Ahmed Bhoon, the Magistrates are working around the clock to combat profiteering, hoarding, and adulteration.

To date, they have conducted inspections at 34,728 shop sale points to ensure compliance with official prices. Additionally, 1,593 inspections have been carried out specifically for profiteering, resulting in 6,950 violations.

Fines totaling 3,786,600 rupees have been imposed on individuals, while 482 people have been arrested for serious violations. FIRs have also been filed against 73 of these individuals.

DC Bhoon emphasized that the crackdown extends beyond profiteering to include hoarding and adulterated goods. The performance of each price control magistrate is being closely monitored through a dedicated dashboard.

Citizens are encouraged to report any violations to the helpline 1718. The district administration is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent marketplace during Ramazan and beyond.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Sale Price Bahawalnagar Government 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Mar ..

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on ..

Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inf ..

Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise

43 seconds ago
 National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

5 minutes ago
 PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayo ..

PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor

5 minutes ago
 PM, German ambassador discuss ties

PM, German ambassador discuss ties

5 minutes ago
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

5 minutes ago
 BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride o ..

BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award

5 minutes ago
 11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

14 minutes ago
 Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati War ..

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..

14 minutes ago
 CM greets Hindu community on Holi

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

3 minutes ago
 Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan