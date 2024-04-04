BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Tomorrow, April 5th, Bahawalnagar district to observe Jum'at-ul-Vidaa with religious fervor and security measures.

As per details, Bahawalnagar district is set to observe Jum'at-ul-Vidaa on April 5th with full religious devotion.

Over 700 locations across the district will host Friday prayers, ranging from small gatherings to larger congregations.

To ensure security, more than 500 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 240 major mosques and Imam Bargahs. Additionally, various religious, political, and social organizations will commemorate Al-Quds Day and the liberation of the first Qibla, expressing solidarity with oppressed Palestinians.

