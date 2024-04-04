Bahawalnagar Gears Up For Jum'at-ul-Vidaa With Security Measures
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Tomorrow, April 5th, Bahawalnagar district to observe Jum'at-ul-Vidaa with religious fervor and security measures.
As per details, Bahawalnagar district is set to observe Jum'at-ul-Vidaa on April 5th with full religious devotion.
Over 700 locations across the district will host Friday prayers, ranging from small gatherings to larger congregations.
To ensure security, more than 500 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 240 major mosques and Imam Bargahs. Additionally, various religious, political, and social organizations will commemorate Al-Quds Day and the liberation of the first Qibla, expressing solidarity with oppressed Palestinians.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects district jail, ensures prisoner welfare5 minutes ago
-
Divisional Development Working Party met5 minutes ago
-
New IMF programme crucial for economic stability: PM5 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr: Govt announces four holidays6 minutes ago
-
ECP rejects PML-N plea for recount in PP-124, Toba Tek Singh6 minutes ago
-
Filth depots cleared by heavy machinery under MWMC grand cleanliness operation6 minutes ago
-
Bodies of 2 youths found in Bahawalnagar6 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case against PTI founder till April 166 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 15 suspects, recover weapons6 minutes ago
-
41 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs6 minutes ago
-
FIA conducts 17 raids against electricity theft, sale of fake medicines16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Scholar's lead research-based short film bags inflation impacts int'l award16 minutes ago