Balanced Diet Boosts Brain Health; Study
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Researchers found that individuals who followed a balanced diet tended to exhibit better mental health and cognitive functioning.
A recent study published in Nature Mental Health, examined how various dietary patterns influence several aspects of brain health, including mental health, cognitive function, metabolic bio-markers, and brain structure, as measured using MRI.
This study underscores the importance of making wise nutritional choices to enhance brain function and mental health outcomes.
Research suggests that diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can support cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline."
Conversely, diets high in processed foods, saturated fats, and sugars may have adverse effects on the brain, leading to poorer mental health and cognitive outcomes.
Therefore, regardless of whether a diet is vegetarian or non-vegetarian, the focus should be on the quality and balance of the foods consumed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Daud Afridi raids Tehsil Hospital Lachi10 minutes ago
-
MCHC, OT, Family Planning Centre set up at RCC; Dr Ansar Ishaq10 minutes ago
-
7 Pakistanis make it to Forbes' '30 under 30 Asia' List19 minutes ago
-
Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening20 minutes ago
-
City commercial areas turn into encroachments hub20 minutes ago
-
TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists30 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt's economic friendly policies will lead country towards economic development: Tanveer Huss ..30 minutes ago
-
"Clinic on Wheels" program providing modern health facilities to people: Khawaja Asif30 minutes ago
-
Heatwave pushes up demand for cold beverages, ice creams40 minutes ago
-
DPO stresses community patrolling to ward off animal theft40 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone, others50 minutes ago
-
'Practical steps underway for hokey promotion'50 minutes ago