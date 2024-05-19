Open Menu

Balanced Diet Boosts Brain Health; Study

Published May 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Researchers found that individuals who followed a balanced diet tended to exhibit better mental health and cognitive functioning.

A recent study published in Nature Mental Health, examined how various dietary patterns influence several aspects of brain health, including mental health, cognitive function, metabolic bio-markers, and brain structure, as measured using MRI.

This study underscores the importance of making wise nutritional choices to enhance brain function and mental health outcomes.

Research suggests that diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can support cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline."

Conversely, diets high in processed foods, saturated fats, and sugars may have adverse effects on the brain, leading to poorer mental health and cognitive outcomes.

Therefore, regardless of whether a diet is vegetarian or non-vegetarian, the focus should be on the quality and balance of the foods consumed.

