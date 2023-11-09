Open Menu

Balochistan CM Condoles On Demise Of Sajjad Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Balochistan CM condoles on demise of Sajjad Khan

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday expressed his condolences on the death of Sajjad Khan who was the brother of Geo TV Bureau Chief Ejaz Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday expressed his condolences on the death of Sajjad Khan who was the brother of Geo tv Bureau Chief Ejaz Khan.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Sajjad Khan's death.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Geo TV Mardan Family

Recent Stories

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

18 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

16 minutes ago
 Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth dri ..

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

16 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

16 minutes ago
 Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

16 minutes ago
Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

16 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmaili ..

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

7 minutes ago
 Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

7 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for ..

Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for Muslims: DC Ziatat

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allama Iqbal's mausoleum, pa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan