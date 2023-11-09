Balochistan CM condoles on demise of Sajjad Khan

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday expressed his condolences on the death of Sajjad Khan who was the brother of Geo TV Bureau Chief Ejaz Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday expressed his condolences on the death of Sajjad Khan who was the brother of Geo tv Bureau Chief Ejaz Khan.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of Sajjad Khan's death.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.