Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA), Government of Balochistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Analytical Center (IAC), International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

The purpose of this MoU is to create a long-term framework of collaboration, cooperation, and development of a strong linkage between BFA and IAC-ICCBS, for testing of food products, which is in the interest of both institutions.

The BFA Director Technical Dr. Noor Hassan and Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, the Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, signed the MoU in an online meeting held at the HEJ, Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi on Friday.

Among others who attended the meeting were officials from ICCBS, including Prof. Dr. Shabana Simjee, Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf, and Dr. Shakil Ahmed, and officials from BFA, including Dr. Abdul Wasay, Naqeeb Ulllah, Syed Muhammad Tariq Shah, and Miss Bakthawar Yousaf.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Farzana Shaheen congratulated the officials of the BFA and ICCBS on the signing of the agreement.

The Industrial Analytical Center at the ICCBS operates as an in-house service-providing entity within the broader framework of the ICCBS at the University of Karachi, she said, adding that the analytical center has established itself as an entity of high expertise, designed to meet the specific demands of the global market.

The Industrial Analytical Center, a commercial entity of the H.E.J Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, offers a range of professional analytical and consultancy services to the industries, and other private and public sector organizations, she said.

IAC is currently giving its best services to the industries, multi-national companies, manufacturers, and other similar associates, she maintained.

In his talk, Dr. Noor Hassan praised the industrial support and national services of the Industrial and Analytical Center, ICCBS, University of Karachi.

Talking about the working area of the BFA, he said that the Primary purpose of BFA was to ensure the safety and quality standards of food as well as promote the provision of hygienic and healthy food according to the set regulations and standards by the government.