Balochistan Governor Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed various matters of the province.
During the meeting, the prime minister stressed that development of Balochistan and the welfare of its people was top priority of the Federal government.
The Balochistan governor assured the prime minister of the province's full cooperation and solidarity in the wake of Indian aggression following Pahalgam incident.
