Balochistan Govt Committed To Expedite Development Process: Meena Baloch
TURBAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Balochistan government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, is taking serious and concrete steps for comprehensive development of the province.
Advisor to the Chief Minister on sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch shared these views during a media briefing here Sunday.
Advisor Baloch emphasized that various development projects were being rapidly implemented across all districts with a clear focus on public welfare.
She noted that the provincial government’s top priorities include health, education, dignified employment for youth, addressing women's issues, and ensuring the provision of basic necessities of life. Many projects in these sectors have already moved into the execution phase.
Highlighting specific initiatives in District Kech, particularly in Sub-Tehsil Mand, she mentioned several key projects including the improvement of healthcare and education infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water, installation of solar systems for women, construction of a common room for female students at Turbat University and road development from M-8 to Meri Kalat.
Meena Baloch further stated that the government is actively working to provide respectable job opportunities to unemployed youth, including efforts to send skilled laborers abroad and offer contractual employment within provincial institutions to help reduce public frustration.
In response to a question, she said the government is making government hospitals more functional and transferring administrative powers to the grassroots level. This includes empowering District Health Officers (DHOs) to directly procure medicines at the district level. She cited the provision of operational facilities at DHQ Hospitals in Dera Bugti and Kharan as proof of the government’s effective policies.
Advisor Baloch also highlighted the construction of an ICU at Turbat Teaching Hospital and the reconstruction of the RHC building in Mand as significant accomplishments. Additionally, she reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting agriculture in the Makran Division and ensuring efficient border trade.
Meena Majeed Baloch revealed special funding for the Mulla Fazil Club in Sub-Tehsil Mand, signaling continued investment in community and youth development.
