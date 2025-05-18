Seven child beggars taken into protective custody

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations last week and took seven children into protective custody.

A CPWB spokesperson said that children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals.

Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. As part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.