Seven Child Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations last week and took seven children into protective custody.
A CPWB spokesperson said that children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals.
Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. As part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven child beggars taken into protective custody53 seconds ago
-
Man dies, wife injured in collision58 seconds ago
-
Constable injured over marriage dispute1 minute ago
-
Man kills younger brother11 minutes ago
-
Firing in Upper Kurram leaves two dead11 minutes ago
-
427 farmers selected for cotton incentive11 minutes ago
-
Over 11,000 vehicles fined for overloading in Capital11 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM hosts federal govt-industrial meeting to resolve power issues21 minutes ago
-
Syed Shafqat Shah praises Saudi Arabia's call for ceasefire in Gaza21 minutes ago
-
Teenager run over by bus21 minutes ago
-
Digital sector surges under PM’s leadership: Shaza Fatima31 minutes ago
-
Afghan couple killed for honor31 minutes ago