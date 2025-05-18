Relocation of proposed cattle market from sector I-12 demanded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has announced an open auction for setting up a temporary cattle market in Sector I-12 for 13 days on the eve of Eid ul-Azha, a decision that raised the concerns among the sector’s plot allottees.

The auction is scheduled for May 20, as per a notice published in various newspapers, and will permit the establishment of a sacrificial animal market in the area, potentially impacting the ongoing infrastructural development work in sector I-12.

Khumar Gul, one of the concerned allottees, expressed his worries, saying, "Establishing a cattle market in a sector still under development is a risky decision. Heavy trucks, large numbers of animals, and crowds of traders and buyers can put immense pressure on the newly laid sewerage lines and constructed roads, potentially causing months of setbacks in the ongoing work."

Sector I-12, which has been under slow-paced development for decades, is currently witnessing important infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of sewerage lines, road construction, and other essential utilities.

Allottees, who have long awaited possession of their plots, fear that the influx of livestock, heavy vehicles, and increased foot traffic could damage the fragile infrastructure, further delaying their long-cherished plans to build homes.

Another allottee, Muhammad Tabraiz, said that the cattle market could worsen the delays already faced by allottees. "We have been waiting for decades to receive possession of our plots. The development process is already moving at a snail’s pace.

Bringing in thousands of animals and traders will only worsen the situation, causing unnecessary delays and additional repair costs," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that MCI is going to establish temporary cattle markets across Islamabad, including locations at Sangjani near Facto Cement Factory, Sector I-15, near Juhgi Stop Bhara Kahu, near Sultana Foundation on Lehtrar Road, and near Zia Masjid on the Express Highway.

An addendum published on May 16 added two more sites, including the controversial I-12 location and another at Bhinder Stop, Japan Road, Express Highway. Sources indicate that the cattle market initially planned for location I-15 has now been shifted to Sector I-12, which has intensified the concerns of allottees.

Allottees have called on CDA Chairman Mr. Muhammad Ali Randhawa to prioritize their long-term interests over short-term commercial gains, emphasizing the importance of sustainable urban planning. They argue that moving the cattle market to a less vulnerable location is crucial for preserving the sector’s fragile infrastructure and ensuring steady development progress.

According to the allottees, such a move would not only prevent potential damage to newly constructed roads and sewerage systems but also keep the development timeline on track, making Sector I-12 a livable community sooner.

They believe that sustainable planning is essential for the sector’s long-term stability, ensuring that their decades-long wait for possession is not further delayed.