PPP SG Congratulates Bilawal On Entrusting To Lead Diplomatic Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Secretary General of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Mohammad Hamayun Khan has congratulated Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being entrusted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to lead the diplomatic delegation at the global level.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that this decision is not only a manifestation of the wisdom but also a positive, fruitful and dignified step for the country and the nation.

The PPP stalwart recalled that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has discharged his responsibilities as Foreign Minister with utmost seriousness, skill and passion. The dignified and eloquent manner in which he has presented Pakistan's case at international forums is commendable.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has highlight the true identity of Pakistan to the world and established Pakistan as a peaceful, responsible and progressive state in the global media.

Under his leadership, Pakistan's position on the diplomatic front remained clear, strong and effective.

Recently, he has exposed the ugly face of India and obstacles to peace and stability in the region before the world. This courageous stance is a practical demonstration of his political acumen and national pride.

The PPP leader said that the nation has always full confidence in the leadership, insight, and capabilities of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and today this confidence has once again been proven true.

This success he said is a living testament to his selfless love for his beloved homeland, hard work day and night, and immense dedication, saying the Pakistan People's Party and the entire nation are proud of him and pray that he continues to serve Pakistan with the same determination and courage and make the name of the country even brighter across the world.

