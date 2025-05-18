Research Report On HIV Stigma Daced By Transgender Persons In KP, Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Blue Veins and National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) here on Sunday jointly launched a pioneering qualitative research report titled “Understanding the Impact of HIV Stigma on Transgender Persons Living with HIV in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”
The study brings to light the lived realities of transgender persons living with HIV (TPLHIV) and documents how stigma, discrimination, and structural inequalities shape their access to healthcare and quality of life.
The report reveals that transgender persons living with HIV in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face widespread denial of healthcare, housing, and employment as a direct consequence of stigma.
Many encounter discriminatory attitudes from healthcare providers, resulting in delayed or outright denial of treatment.
The mental health impacts are also profound, with high rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation stemming from social rejection and internalized stigma.
Access to life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART) is often disrupted due to discrimination at ART centres, lack of confidentiality, and long-distance travel burdens.
Additionally, transgender individuals involved in sex work are particularly vulnerable to violence, police harassment, and social isolation.
Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins Said:“This research is a call to action. The stigma attached to both HIV and gender identity is not just a social issue—it’s a public health emergency.
We urge policymakers to prioritize training for healthcare providers in gender-sensitive care, integrate mental health support, and establish inclusive HIV services that uphold the dignity and rights of all individuals.
The report underscores the urgent need for structural reforms, particularly in the healthcare sector, where a lack of sensitivity, confidentiality, and gender-affirming services continues to endanger lives.
Rizwanullah Shah, Provincial Coordinator at NCHR, emphasized that National Commission for Human Rights is committed to protecting the fundamental rights of every individual, especially the most marginalized. We call upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department to take concrete steps to make HIV-related healthcare accessible, stigma-free, and inclusive of the transgender community.
Community voices were also at the heart of this research. Ms. Farzana Riaz, President of TransAction Alliance, stressed that we needed a comprehensive provincial HIV law that addresses stigma, ensuring access to treatment and protects our rights. This is not just about healthcare—it’s about survival, equality, and respect.”
Transgenders' Rights activists say this research marks a significant milestone in evidence-based advocacy for inclusive HIV policy reforms and reaffirms the collective resolve of civil society, state institutions, and community leaders to ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against HIV and discrimination.
