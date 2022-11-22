Balochistan govt holds ceremony to pay homage to police martyrs

The Balochistan government on Tuesday organized a ceremony to pay homage to the police martyrs and to appreciate the tireless efforts of the police department for the establishment of lasting peace in the province

Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali was the chief guest while provincial ministers, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Interior Mir Zia Longo, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, heirs of the martyrs attended the ceremony.

The heirs of eleven martyrs and twenty-six Ghazis were honored with Quaid-i-Azam Police Medals and President Police Medals.

Addressing the participants, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali said that peace, security and justice are the basic features of a civilized society. We have to make all our law enforcement agencies strong and stable to realize the dream of good governance in the country and the province.

"Equal opportunities for development and prosperity will be available only through the stability of all institutions," He noted that today was an important day in the history of Balochistan, adding that he was very happy to be the guest of honor and a part of this important event to pay tribute to the sacrifices and services rendered by Balochistan police martyrs.

He said that it is a fact that the majority of officers and employees of the police department belong to poor families.

Acting Governor Balochistan said that we are proud of all those police martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives for the supremacy of law, protection of life and property of the people and establishment of lasting peace.

He urged all the government officers to perform their duties efficiently as a true servant instead of coming under any pressure.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police Balochistan and the entire team for organizing the successful event, He paid tribute to the police martyrs and expressed complete sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families.

Earlier, Acting Governor Balochistan awarded Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals and President Police Medals to the heirs of police martyrs and high performing officers and personnel.