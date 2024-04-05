Open Menu

Balochistan Ombudsman Visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch visited Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta to review health facilities for interest of patients on Friday.

Protocol Officer, Ombudsman Secretariat, Aftab Ahmed and other assistants were accompanied by him on this occasion.

The purpose of the provincial ombudsman's visit to the trauma center was to assess the condition of the injured patients in case of any emergency.

On this occasion, MD Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran welcomed the Provincial Ombudsman and briefed him about the performance of the trauma center and the details of the medical facilities provided to the patients.

Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch also inspected the trauma center's emergency room, wards, ICU, operation theaters, emergency operation theater, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound and pharmacy where he visited the patients admitted in the wards and inquired about the treatment facilities.

The patients and their relatives expressed satisfaction over the excellent performance of the doctors and other paramedical staff at the trauma center and the medical facilities provided.

Nazar Muhammad Baloch appreciated the performance of the doctors and other staff of trauma center Quetta while expressing his satisfaction on the better condition of cleanliness.

On this occasion, he assured the administrators that he would discuss with the relevant authorities of the health department for the immediate solution of the problems faced in the trauma center and the provision of other medical equipment.

He said that providing quality health facilities to the people should be our aim and motto, therefore, all of us have to perform our duties faithfully with the spirit of human service while living within the available resources so that, God willing, timely treatment of injured patients could be possible in an emergency.

