Balochistan’s TEVTA MD visits Saudi Arabia to expand job opportunities for youth

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Tariq Javed Mengal, Managing Director, Balochistan Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA), who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia held high-level discussions with executives from leading Saudi companies, aiming to secure job placements for skilled young professionals from Balochistan.

The meetings focused on expanding opportunities under the Chief Minister’s Youth Skill Development and Overseas Employment Program.

Mengal also met with the first cohort of Baloch youth already employed in Saudi Arabia through the initiative. He listened to their concerns and pledged swift action to resolve any challenges they faced.

The workers expressed deep appreciation for Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, whose visionary program has enabled them to earn competitive wages abroad.

They emphasized that the initiative not only improves their personal livelihoods but also contributes to Balochistan’s economy through foreign remittances.

Highlighting the groundbreaking nature of the program, Mengal remarked, “For the first time globally, a government is covering all expenses to send youth abroad for employment. It’s a matter of immense pride that our youth are contributing to the construction of the iconic NEOM City.”

He further announced that negotiations with Saudi firms had yielded promising results, and more Baloch youth would soon be placed in reputable companies across the Kingdom. Mengal credited this progress to the Chief Minister’s Mir Sarfraz Bugti steadfast commitment to empowering the province’s next generation.