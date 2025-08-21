Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive To Begin In Gujrat From Sept 15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A meeting on the national vaccination campaign for the prevention of cervical cancer was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi.
The campaign will commence on Sept 15, 2025. The vaccination drive will target girls aged 9 to 14 years. Camps will be set up at government-approved sites, including schools and madaris, where the vaccine will be administered free of cost.
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ghamkhar Hussain Shah and DHO Preventive Services Dr Muhammad Aitezaz Ahmed briefed the meeting on preparations, while EPI focal person Dr.
Usama Tahir highlighted progress, coverage, and challenges.The meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels focal person Amjad Ali, DSV, ASVs, and other officials.
The deputy commissioner said protecting the health of young girls was a top priority of the district administration and health department. She urged coordinated efforts to ensure maximum vaccination coverage.
