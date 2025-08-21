Two killed in Swabi firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Gharibabad area of Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a man opened fire and killed his wife and brother-in-law,to settle domestic issue near Gharibabad area of Swabi district.

The police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. Further investigations are underway.