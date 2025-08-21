Power outages at Pumping Stations severely disrupt water supply in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The spokesperson of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said that despite the ongoing rainfall situation in the city, repeated power breakdowns at several key installations by K-Electric have severely disrupted water supply operations.

In a statement, the spokesperson informed that major pumping stations, including Dhabeji, Pipri, and Hub, were facing continuous electricity breakdowns, causing a serious disruption in water supply across the city.

According to the spokesperson, several distribution pumping stations are also facing constant power outages, with many of them shut down due to cable faults.

As a result, the feeders supplying power to these critical pumping stations remain affected.

The spokesperson added that due to continuous power outages, water distribution across the metropolis has been badly affected, and so far, the city is facing a shortage of 200 million gallons of water.

KWSC officials are in continuous contact with the K-Electric management to resolve the matter. However, the water shortage is expected to impact several areas, including Port Qasim, Bin Qasim Town, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Town, Liaquatabad Town, Chanesar Town, PNS Mehran, PAF Base Faisal, Karsaz, Nazimabad, and New Karachi.