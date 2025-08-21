Power Outages At Pumping Stations Severely Disrupt Water Supply In City
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The spokesperson of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said that despite the ongoing rainfall situation in the city, repeated power breakdowns at several key installations by K-Electric have severely disrupted water supply operations.
In a statement, the spokesperson informed that major pumping stations, including Dhabeji, Pipri, and Hub, were facing continuous electricity breakdowns, causing a serious disruption in water supply across the city.
According to the spokesperson, several distribution pumping stations are also facing constant power outages, with many of them shut down due to cable faults.
As a result, the feeders supplying power to these critical pumping stations remain affected.
The spokesperson added that due to continuous power outages, water distribution across the metropolis has been badly affected, and so far, the city is facing a shortage of 200 million gallons of water.
KWSC officials are in continuous contact with the K-Electric management to resolve the matter. However, the water shortage is expected to impact several areas, including Port Qasim, Bin Qasim Town, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Town, Liaquatabad Town, Chanesar Town, PNS Mehran, PAF Base Faisal, Karsaz, Nazimabad, and New Karachi.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin in Gujrat from Sept 154 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m relief provided to complainants in 140 cases against Mepco4 minutes ago
-
.....4 minutes ago
-
'Khuli katcheri' held by Ombudsman Larkana4 minutes ago
-
Power outages at Pumping Stations severely disrupt water supply in city4 minutes ago
-
NA body asks NEPRA for enhancing service delivery to consumers14 minutes ago
-
Strict security, traffic, cleanliness plans finalised for 28th Safar procession14 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police seize 20kg ice14 minutes ago
-
KBA Board of Directors election held24 minutes ago
-
Barrrister Saif meets Afghan ambassador to discuss peace, trade24 minutes ago
-
PEN seeks financial aid for flood damaged schools24 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Campaign: SUKKUR Gets Ready34 minutes ago