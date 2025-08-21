Open Menu

Strict Security, Traffic, Cleanliness Plans Finalised For 28th Safar Procession

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Strict security, traffic, cleanliness plans finalised for 28th Safar procession

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Rana Muhammad Aboubakar reviewed security and administrative arrangements for the 28th Safar procession, organised in connection with Hazrat Imam Hassan Shahadat observance.

According to an official spokesperson, ADC Headquarters Majid bin Ahmad, representatives of police, health, Rescue 1122, civil defence, traffic police, WASA, Municipal Corporation, and procession organisers attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that comprehensive security measures will be enforced during the procession, including patrols, pickets, and CCTV surveillance along the routes. Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of participants.

ADC Aboubakar directed that Rescue 1122 and Health Department mobile teams remain on high alert to deal with emergencies, while civil defense staff perform designated duties.

The police representative informed that traffic police will implement an effective plan, ensuring smooth flow through alternate routes for public convenience.

WASA and Municipal Corporation officials were instructed to maintain special cleanliness along the procession routes and ensure a functional drainage system.

The ADC said the procession will pass through major thoroughfares — Nori Gate, Karkhana Bazaar, Kacheri Chowk, Amin Bazaar, Choti Sabzi Mandi, Muhammadi Bazaar, and Shrabat Chowk — before culminating at Imam Bargah 19 Block.

He stressed that safeguarding the lives and property of participants is the top priority, warning that negligence from any department will not be tolerated.

