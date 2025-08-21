Rs 1.5m Relief Provided To Complainants In 140 Cases Against Mepco
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federal Ombudsman’s regional office provided relief worth Rs 1.5 million to complainants on their complaints against Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) during hearing of 140 cases.
During the hearing, conducted by Investigation Officer Hafiz Muhammad Sohaib, on the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the FO designated official ordered immediate removal of unjust fines imposed in electricity bills and ensured complainants received on-the-spot relief. For complainants absent during the proceedings, hearings were conducted via telephone.
The Investigation Officer said that citizens should lodge complaints against federal institutions without fear, adding that justice is provided promptly, on merit, and without any cost or influence. He emphasized that every case is decided within 60 days without the need for a lawyer, ensuring transparent and corruption-free redressal, the spokesperson said in a statement.
Complainants expressed gratitude, describing the Ombudsman’s office as a true “court for the poor.”
