Open Menu

Rs 1.5m Relief Provided To Complainants In 140 Cases Against Mepco

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Rs 1.5m relief provided to complainants in 140 cases against Mepco

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federal Ombudsman’s regional office provided relief worth Rs 1.5 million to complainants on their complaints against Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) during hearing of 140 cases.

During the hearing, conducted by Investigation Officer Hafiz Muhammad Sohaib, on the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, the FO designated official ordered immediate removal of unjust fines imposed in electricity bills and ensured complainants received on-the-spot relief. For complainants absent during the proceedings, hearings were conducted via telephone.

The Investigation Officer said that citizens should lodge complaints against federal institutions without fear, adding that justice is provided promptly, on merit, and without any cost or influence. He emphasized that every case is decided within 60 days without the need for a lawyer, ensuring transparent and corruption-free redressal, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Complainants expressed gratitude, describing the Ombudsman’s office as a true “court for the poor.”

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

12 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

27 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

42 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

1 hour ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

1 hour ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

3 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

3 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

4 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan