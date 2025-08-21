'Khuli Katcheri' Held By Ombudsman Larkana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman Larkana, Ali Akbar Jagirani, has said that there should be no delay whatsoever in resolving the issues of serving and retired government employees, rather their problems should be addressed immediately.
He expressed these views while addressing an open katcheri (public hearing) held on Thursday at the District Accounts Office Larkana regarding employees’ pending salaries, pensions, and other dues.
He said that the problems of employees should be resolved on a priority basis and that the required documents should be completed on time so that their dues are paid without any inconvenience.
On this occasion, he directed the Additional District Accounts Officer to ensure that the documents of employees whose cases are incomplete should be finalized immediately, and particularly the payment of pensions and GP Fund must be ensured without delay.
During the open katcheri, instructions were issued on the spot by the Regional Director for the payment of GP Fund, pensions, and pending increments of Ms. Safia Sial, Ali Akbar, and others, directing that their dues be paid immediately. Around 10 to 12 applications were received during the open katcheri.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin in Gujrat from Sept 152 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m relief provided to complainants in 140 cases against Mepco2 minutes ago
-
.....2 minutes ago
-
'Khuli katcheri' held by Ombudsman Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Power outages at Pumping Stations severely disrupt water supply in city2 minutes ago
-
NA body asks NEPRA for enhancing service delivery to consumers12 minutes ago
-
Strict security, traffic, cleanliness plans finalised for 28th Safar procession12 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police seize 20kg ice12 minutes ago
-
KBA Board of Directors election held22 minutes ago
-
Barrrister Saif meets Afghan ambassador to discuss peace, trade22 minutes ago
-
PEN seeks financial aid for flood damaged schools22 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Campaign: SUKKUR Gets Ready32 minutes ago