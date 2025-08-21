'Khuli katcheri' held by Ombudsman Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman Larkana, Ali Akbar Jagirani, has said that there should be no delay whatsoever in resolving the issues of serving and retired government employees, rather their problems should be addressed immediately.

He expressed these views while addressing an open katcheri (public hearing) held on Thursday at the District Accounts Office Larkana regarding employees’ pending salaries, pensions, and other dues.

He said that the problems of employees should be resolved on a priority basis and that the required documents should be completed on time so that their dues are paid without any inconvenience.

On this occasion, he directed the Additional District Accounts Officer to ensure that the documents of employees whose cases are incomplete should be finalized immediately, and particularly the payment of pensions and GP Fund must be ensured without delay.

During the open katcheri, instructions were issued on the spot by the Regional Director for the payment of GP Fund, pensions, and pending increments of Ms. Safia Sial, Ali Akbar, and others, directing that their dues be paid immediately. Around 10 to 12 applications were received during the open katcheri.