NA body asks NEPRA for enhancing service delivery to consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to play its role more proactively as a regulator for ensuring enhanced service delivery to electricity consumers.

The committee was of the view that stringent monitoring of the distribution companies was imperative for enhancing service delivery. The Standing Committee met under the Chairmanship of Malik Ibrar Ahmad, MNA in NEPRA Headquarters, here on Thursday, said a press release.

The performance of the Regulatory Vis a Vis it's role as regulator, measure adopted for mitigation of circular debt, complaint resolution mechanism and ensuring affordable electricity to the end users came under discussion. The committee felt the need for improving the overall performance of the power sector so that consumers receive uninterrupted and affordable electricity.

The committee observed that the electricity distribution companies were non-responsive to their consumers especially during calamities and unannounced power outages were rampant. It also observed that billing electricity consumers on pro rata basis or not following billing cycle inflicted financial burden on consumers.

The committee directed NEPRA to closely monitor power distribution companies (DISCOs) to improve their performance and ensure that they adhere to the regulatory framework. It also directed NEPRA to oversee restoration of electricity infrastructure demanded due to floods and rains.

The Member Technical NEPRA apprised that committee about its role as regulator as given under NEPRA Act 1997.

He informed that its core functions include licensing, tariff determination, monitoring & enforcement and consumer protection. He said that circular debt emerged as one of the biggest financial challenges in Pakistan to the power sector which stood at Rs.1614 billion as per Ministry of Energy report for 30th June 2025.

Regarding market liberalization and creating competitive market, the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market implementation plan was underway. He said that through CTBCM the eligible bulk power consumers could directly contract with generators or competitive suppliers.

Responding to a query, he said that NEPRA was present throughout the country and was constantly monitoring performance of DISCOs and performance of those companies found unsatisfactory had been penalized. He informed that concrete steps to address the issues faced by consumers, including power outages, billing errors, and delayed responses to consumer complaints have been taken up. He said that the aggrieved electricity consumers may approach NEPRA through digital application free of charge.

The committee decided to pend its discussion on two private Members Bill seeking amendments in the Civil Servants Act, 1973 to restrict re-employment after retirement till it's next meeting. It asked the Movers of the Bill to comprehensively brief the Committee about the rationale behind moving that amendment. The committee also pended discussion on another private Members Bill titled Civil Servants Amendment Bill till final outcome of the deliberations of Secretary's Committee and presentation of report to the Prime Minister.