Barrister Shahzad for close-coordination between health ministry, ICT admin to curb coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday chaired a meeting of stakeholders to review the decisions taken to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday chaired a meeting of stakeholders to review the decisions taken to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Ministry of Interior additional secretary-II, ICT chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and DIG operations attended the meeting.

Barrister Shahzad briefed the participants about the requirements of Islamabad and asked to beef up efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

Shahzad Akbar directed the health secretary for close-coordination with ICT authorities to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

He directed to arrange 50 additional dedicated beds in proper isolation wards for suspected COVID-19 patients within one week.

He also asked for provision of ventilators and expert staff, provision of 12 additional ambulances for transportation of patientsHe also asked for employments of 15 additional rapid response teams for surveillance, spotting and transportation of suspected COVID-19 patients.

The special assistant also asked for availability of doctors, paramedics and requisite equipments at three newly established quarantine centers at hotel Redison Blue Area, hotel de Papea and Hill View Hotel Jinnah Super F-7 Markaz.