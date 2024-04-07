Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Pays Tribute To Agha Saleem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A General meeting of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan held here in Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday. Eminent writers paid rich tribute to Novelist Agha Saleem on his death anniversary.
Qazi Khadim, Roshan Sundar Chandio, Ruk Sindhi, Sattar Sarohi, Wahid Kandhro, Salim Channa and other writers were attendees. Meeting demanded the cultural department to purchase books of writers for libraries. Presiding the session eminent writer Prof Dr Qazi Khadim said that Agha Saleem had command on literature and was our mentor, his stories were enriched with romance and was famous among youth.
writer Roshan Sundar Chandio said that Agha saleem always attended the literary sessions of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan and was a prominent writer. Senior journalist Ruk Sindhi said that the literary work of Agha saleem was a heritage of literature.
Journalist and poet Sattar Sarohi, Heman Chandani, Wahid Kandhro and Saleem Channa and Darya Khan Pirzado also expressed their views. Wahid kandhro recited Ghazal, Sattar Sarohi presented two prose poems, Juman Ansari Waai, Saleem Channa Song, Sheral Gopang Ghazal, Shakir Aziz Seetai recited waai and Singer Aziz Channa sang songs.
APP/nsm
