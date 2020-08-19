BBISE announces result of Intermediate Part-II annual Exam of 2020

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Wednesday announced the annual results of Intermediate Part-II 2020 on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Wednesday announced the annual results of Intermediate Part-II 2020 on Wednesday.

A student of Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai, Najibullah son of Amir Mohammad grabbed the first position in the province by obtaining 1057 marks while another student of the same college Muhibullah son of Abdul Hadi secured the second position by obtaining 1055 marks. Temeer-i-Nau Public College Quetta's Mushtaq Hussain, the BRC Loralai's Muhammad Haroon, and Qudratullah bagged the third position with equal marks 1053.

BBISE Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch said this while announcing the result of FSc/FA.

Controller Examinations Shaukat Sarpara was also present in the ceremony of the result.

The chairman said that a total of 36245 candidates got admission in the annual Intermediate Examination 2020. Under the promotion policy, 33031 candidates have passed Matric and FSc /FA.

He said this announcement of results has been compiled with utmost care and diligence and even in the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 on the board.

The staff of the department worked day and night for timely compilation of results so that the year of students would not be wasted, he said.

He said that DMCs of announced results would be uploaded on the official website of the board by today.

He also congratulated the entire team of the boards for ensuring the in time announcement of results which was important for the future of the students.

On this occasion, the controller examinations said there were 2084 candidates who had given applications for cancelation their previous results, saying that the board was once again giving a chance to such candidates to get their previous results after submitting their affidavits.

He said that a special examination of 1130 candidates would be conducted.

BBISE Chairman Prof. Yousuf Baloch said that we have been trying our best to save the precious academic year of the students.

Prof. Yousuf Baloch congratulated the position holders and all the students who passed the annual exam and hoped that all the students would focus on their education for better future.