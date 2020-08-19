UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BBISE Announces Result Of Intermediate Part-II Annual Exam Of 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:31 PM

BBISE announces result of Intermediate Part-II annual Exam of 2020

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Wednesday announced the annual results of Intermediate Part-II 2020 on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Wednesday announced the annual results of Intermediate Part-II 2020 on Wednesday.

A student of Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Loralai, Najibullah son of Amir Mohammad grabbed the first position in the province by obtaining 1057 marks while another student of the same college Muhibullah son of Abdul Hadi secured the second position by obtaining 1055 marks. Temeer-i-Nau Public College Quetta's Mushtaq Hussain, the BRC Loralai's Muhammad Haroon, and Qudratullah bagged the third position with equal marks 1053.

BBISE Chairman Prof. Muhammad Yousuf Baloch said this while announcing the result of FSc/FA.

Controller Examinations Shaukat Sarpara was also present in the ceremony of the result.

The chairman said that a total of 36245 candidates got admission in the annual Intermediate Examination 2020. Under the promotion policy, 33031 candidates have passed Matric and FSc /FA.

He said this announcement of results has been compiled with utmost care and diligence and even in the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 on the board.

The staff of the department worked day and night for timely compilation of results so that the year of students would not be wasted, he said.

He said that DMCs of announced results would be uploaded on the official website of the board by today.

He also congratulated the entire team of the boards for ensuring the in time announcement of results which was important for the future of the students.

On this occasion, the controller examinations said there were 2084 candidates who had given applications for cancelation their previous results, saying that the board was once again giving a chance to such candidates to get their previous results after submitting their affidavits.

He said that a special examination of 1130 candidates would be conducted.

BBISE Chairman Prof. Yousuf Baloch said that we have been trying our best to save the precious academic year of the students.

Prof. Yousuf Baloch congratulated the position holders and all the students who passed the annual exam and hoped that all the students would focus on their education for better future.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education Student Same Loralai BISE 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

1 hour ago

Nadeem stresses for reforms in judiciary

4 minutes ago

Lithuanian Prime Minister Rejects Opposition's Pro ..

4 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

1 hour ago

Focal Person Sindh Youth Affairs Ushaq calls on Go ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt drags country out of crises despite obsta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.