Punjab Home dept issues security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Home Department on Friday issued comprehensive security guidelines to maintain peace and order during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to the Home Department spokesperson, law enforcement agencies and district administrations across the province have been directed to implement foolproof security measures on the pattern of Muharram arrangements.

Strict instructions have been issued regarding the ban on the misuse of loudspeakers, wall chalking, hate speech and aerial firing. Additional police personnel will be deployed at mosques, shrines and other religious sites to ensure the safety of the public.

Security for processions, religious gatherings, and public events will be reinforced through the installation of walk-through gates, use of metal detectors and surveillance cameras at key locations. These cameras will be connected to district control rooms and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority for real-time monitoring.

Registered volunteers will be mobilised to assist in crowd management and maintaining order. Law enforcement officials have been instructed to ensure that no provocative or sectarian speeches are delivered during any gathering, while unattended vehicles near procession routes must be promptly removed.

The deployment of female police officers is mandatory to facilitate security checks for women attendees.

The use of unauthorised drones is strictly prohibited, though aerial surveillance of major processions will be carried out using quadcopters.

Peace and Public Liaison Committees will remain active throughout the period. Police patrolling along procession routes will also be intensified.

Individuals listed on the Fourth schedule and other suspicious elements will be kept under close surveillance, added spokesperson.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, the Health Department and other relevant agencies have been placed on high alert. Control rooms in all districts will operate round-the-clock and maintain constant contact with the central control room at the Home Department.

Traffic advisory plans and designated routes will be issued for large processions and gatherings. Parking areas will be established at safe distances from event venues.

Cyber surveillance teams will actively monitor social media platforms to prevent the spread of sectarian content and misinformation.

Deputy commissioners and district police officers have been instructed to personally oversee all arrangements, while commissioners and regional police officers will monitor the situation and submit regular reports.