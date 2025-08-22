NA Speaker terms Israeli atrocities, aggression in Gaza a test of world’s moral conscience

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday strongly condemned the brutal aggression of Israeli forces in Gaza and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Palestinian people.
In a statement, he said that since October 7, 2023, more than 60,000 innocent Palestinians have been martyred, including a large number of children, women, and elderly persons. The Speaker said that the occupying Israeli forces have targeted schools, hospitals, places of worship, and refugee camps in Palestine—acts which he described as extremely inhumane and immoral. He further noted that Israel’s blockade of life-saving medicines, food, and other humanitarian aid is deeply tragic and shameful.
As a result, thousands of innocent children and elderly people have lost their lives due to hunger and the lack of medical facilities. He stressed that these atrocities against the Palestinian people constitute a blatant violation of human rights and international law. He added that, as a result of Israeli aggression in Gaza, thousands of children have been orphaned and rendered destitute, while the criminal silence of the international community continues to embolden Israel to commit further brutalities with impunity.
Speaker urged the United Nations to take immediate and practical measures to enforce a ceasefire in Palestine and to ensure a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. He reiterated that Pakistan firmly supports the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding position that an independent Palestinian state should be established with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Speaker also emphasized that the Parliament and people of Pakistan will continue to raise their voice for the Palestinian cause at every regional and international forum, and will stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed people of Palestine. He offered prayers for the departed souls of the martyrs of Israeli aggression, for patience and fortitude for their bereaved families, and for the swift recovery of the injured.
