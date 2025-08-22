Open Menu

ATC Grants 8-day Physical Remand Of PTI Founder's Nephew In Jinnah House Attack Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ATC grants 8-day physical remand of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Shahrez Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, to police on an 8-day physical remand in the May 9 Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Shahrez Khan before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill after arresting him in connection with the incident. The police submitted that the accused was named in a supplementary statement and requested the court to grant a 30-day physical remand of the accused for recovery of mobile phone and investigations.

However, defence counsel Salman Akram Raja opposed the request, arguing that Shahrez had been arrested after a two-year delay without any concrete evidence.

He pleaded with the court to discharge his client from the case.

Police insisted that Shahrez Khan was directly involved in the Jinnah House attack and submitted case records before the court.

After hearing detailed arguments of parties, the court reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court handed over Shahrez Khan to police on 8-day physical remand and ordered his production upon completion of remand term.

