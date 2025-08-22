RDA vetted Rs 3953 mln budget for 2025-26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has finalized its annual budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025–26, amounting to Rs 3,953 million.

Presiding over the Finance Sub-Committee meeting to approve the RDA’s financial plan and ensuring alignment with strategic development goals, the Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, scrutinized and submitted the estimates for development expenditure to the Government of Punjab for final endorsement.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that construction of the Rawalpindi Ring Road,38.

3 km main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2), feasibility study and detailed design of trunk/outfall sewer along the Nullah Lai corridor (N-5), and the feasibility study and detailed design from Thalian (M-2) to G.T. Road (N-5), Rawalpindi Ring Road (Phase-II) would be carried out during the fiscal year 2025-26.

The proposed budget reflects RDA’s continued commitment to infrastructural advancement and sustainable urban development across the Rawalpindi region.