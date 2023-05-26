UrduPoint.com

BDU Dera Safely Disposed Off 170kg Explosives

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BDU Dera safely disposed off 170kg explosives

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) Dera Ismail Khan following the court orders discarded and safely disposed of 170 kilograms explosive material which was seized in 62 different cases.

According to a police spokesman, the BDU Dera In-charge Inayatullah Tiger and his team, following the court orders, safely disposed of 170 kg explosive material which was seized by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Kulachi Police Station in 62 different cases.

The disposed of explosives included one 51.5 kg explosives, two suicide jackets, six IEDs, 159 non-electric detonators, 27 electric detonators, six impact fuses, 103 hand grenades, 28 RPG Rocket-Gola, 12 Marter Gola.

BDU In-charge Inayatullah Tiger said that the lives and properties of the people have been saved from damages by destroying the explosives in the presence of honorable Judges.

