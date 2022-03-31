UrduPoint.com

Better Wheat Yield Expected This Year, Says Sec Agri South

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Better wheat yield expected this year, says Sec Agri South

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, on Thursday during his visit to Ramadan bazaars and wheat procurement centers said that better wheat yield was expected this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, on Thursday during his visit to Ramadan bazaars and wheat procurement centers said that better wheat yield was expected this year.

He said that provincial government was providing relief to people in Ramadan bazaars as people could purchase quality commodities on cheaper rates as compare to open market.

Secretary Agriculture also inaugurated wheat harvesting and cotton sowing at Mouza Rahmatabad.

He said that it was a good time to cultivate cotton in South Punjab region and urged the growers to cultivate verified cotton seed of approved varieties for better production.

Earlier giving briefing to Secretary during meeting at DC office, ADCR Zahoor Hussain Bhutta said that six Ramadan and nine wheat procurement centres have been set-up across the district. The gunny bags distribution process has been started in the district as 1.8 million wheat bags would be purchased at government rates Rs 2200 per mound.

On this occasion, Divisional Director agriculture extension Mahar Abid Hussain, DD Agriculture extension Ranjanpur Muhammad Asif and others were present.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Visit Saqib Ali Market Cotton Government Wheat Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

National Assembly proceedings adjourned till Sunda ..

National Assembly proceedings adjourned till Sunday morning amid uproar in House ..

40 seconds ago
 IG lauds Pindi Police best security arrangements d ..

IG lauds Pindi Police best security arrangements during Pak-Australia matches

41 seconds ago
 Balochistan Public Commission seeks application fo ..

Balochistan Public Commission seeks application for change of subject

44 seconds ago
 United States helps improve water, sanitation serv ..

United States helps improve water, sanitation services in KP, Sindh

46 seconds ago
 President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace me ..

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace medical college convocation

3 minutes ago
 Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.