Better wheat yield expected this year, says Sec Agri South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, on Thursday during his visit to Ramadan bazaars and wheat procurement centers said that better wheat yield was expected this year.

He said that provincial government was providing relief to people in Ramadan bazaars as people could purchase quality commodities on cheaper rates as compare to open market.

Secretary Agriculture also inaugurated wheat harvesting and cotton sowing at Mouza Rahmatabad.

He said that it was a good time to cultivate cotton in South Punjab region and urged the growers to cultivate verified cotton seed of approved varieties for better production.

Earlier giving briefing to Secretary during meeting at DC office, ADCR Zahoor Hussain Bhutta said that six Ramadan and nine wheat procurement centres have been set-up across the district. The gunny bags distribution process has been started in the district as 1.8 million wheat bags would be purchased at government rates Rs 2200 per mound.

On this occasion, Divisional Director agriculture extension Mahar Abid Hussain, DD Agriculture extension Ranjanpur Muhammad Asif and others were present.