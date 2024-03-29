Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari elected unopposed National Assembly member on NA 207, NawabShah seat of by-election.

According to Returning officer and Aditional Deputy Commissioner Ali Sher Jamali issued form 47 in which three candidates Abdul Rasool Brohi, Amanullah Solangi and Miraj Ahmed of NA 207 withdraw from Bye-election on Friday in before the Returning officer.

On this vacant seat Total eleven persons submitted their nomination papers after scrutiny seven candidates drop out due to uncompleted requirements and four candidates nomination papers accepted.

Election Commission of Pakistan announced By- election will held on 21, April and NA 207 seat was vacant by President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.