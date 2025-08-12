Open Menu

Bicycle Rally Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Bicycle rally held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A bicycle rally was held to mark the Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq celebrations

here on Tuesday.

The rally started from Bagh-e-Jinnah and ended at the same point after passing through

Jail Road, Bilal Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk and various roads.

The participants were carrying national flags and expressed their love for armed forces.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas led the rally while District sports Officer

Sajida Latif, Assistant Commissioner City Adil Umar, students and civilians participated

in the rally.

