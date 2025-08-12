Punjab Assembly hosts workshop on Intl Youth Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the Provincial Assembly in collaboration with

the school for Law and Development organized a Workshop on International Youth Day

at the historic Old Assembly Hall on Tuesday.

The event commenced with welcome remarks by the Parliamentary Development Unit (PDU) followed

by opening remarks from YPF President and MPA Amina Hassan. She was joined on the occasion

by YPF Vice President and MPA Hassan Riaz, YPF General Secretary and MPA Salman Mehdi, who also addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in democratic processes.

The agenda featured insightful sessions, including “Empowering Youth Parliamentarians: From Rules to Results” by Sharafat A Chaudhry, and “Policy, Advocacy, Public Representation and Youth-Centric Legislation” by Umer Sajjad Chaven.

A key highlight was the panel discussion on “Youth Engagement as a Pillar of Inclusive Governance”, featuring MPA Amina Hassan, education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, and renowned journalist Ajmal Jami. The discussion explored legislative, institutional, and policy mechanisms to strengthen youth participation in governance frameworks.

The audience included members of the Youth General Assembly, led by their President Fahad Shahbaz, as well as interns from the Punjab Assembly Summer Internship Programme.

Closing remarks were delivered to reaffirm the YPF’s commitment to empowering young voices in policy making and legislative development.