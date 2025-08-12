Open Menu

19 Truckloads Of Encroachment Goods Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM

19 truckloads of encroachment goods seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The district administration intensified its ongoing crackdown on encroachments

across the city, removing hundreds of illegal structures and seizing goods

in large quantities.

According to a spokesperson, in the past 24 hours alone, an anti-encroachment squad

of the district administration confiscated 19 truckloads of encroachment goods during operations

in multiple areas, including Lari Adda, Data Darbar, and GT Road. The drive, carried out under the leadership of Metropolitan Officer Regulation (MOR) Kashif Jaleel, resulted in the removal of 418 encroachments and 608 illegal banners.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, daily operations are being conducted to ensure the clearance of public spaces.

“Our teams are actively working in every part of the city to keep public pathways clear,” the DC said, adding that shopkeepers’ goods placed on footpaths are being seized and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The DC said the administration was committed to making Lahore an encroachment-free city. “Complete elimination of encroachments is a top priority. These operations will continue until every public road and pathway is restored for citizens. We will not compromise on the rule of law, and no leniency will be shown,” he said.

