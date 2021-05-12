Bid to smuggle 6.5 mound hashish foiled

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The Border Military Police (BMP) has foiled the bid for smuggling of some 6.5 mound hashish worth millions of rupees from Balochistan to Punjab.

A BMP team led by Commandant Muhammad Hamza Salek caught two inter-provincial drug peddlers Nasrullah and Qasim from Boata tribal area of D G Khan while trying to smuggle the contraband from Balochistan to Punjab on a truck. The team recovered the hashish hidden into the secret boxes of the truck.