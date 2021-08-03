UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Arrested, 5 Motorcycles Recovered In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:46 PM

Bike lifter arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered in sargodha

Police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted raid in Sultan Colony and caught Shamrooz Masih and recovered five motorcycles worth Rs 210,000 from him.

A case was registered,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station From

Recent Stories

PMDU lauds four federal agencies, warn two on e-ku ..

PMDU lauds four federal agencies, warn two on e-kutchery grievance redressal

5 minutes ago
 Firdous Ashiq Awan discourages Sindh govt's comple ..

Firdous Ashiq Awan discourages Sindh govt's complete lockdown policy

5 minutes ago
 Eleven passengers injured in a road mishap

Eleven passengers injured in a road mishap

5 minutes ago
 IOC to probe Belarus officials over athlete's forc ..

IOC to probe Belarus officials over athlete's forced flight

8 minutes ago
 'Only human': Japan's LGBTQ community lauds more o ..

'Only human': Japan's LGBTQ community lauds more open Olympics

8 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 398648 cusecs water

IRSA releases 398648 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.