Bike lifter arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Police arrested a bike-lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted raid in Sultan Colony and caught Shamrooz Masih and recovered five motorcycles worth Rs 210,000 from him.

A case was registered,while further investigation was underway.