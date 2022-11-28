Bike rider lost life in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A 30- year old bike rider was died in head-on collision with bus in wee hours of today, rescuer said.

Accident was reported to have occurred due to carelessness at Mehr Pur intersection of Shah Jamal area.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Latif, son of Shah Muhammad, resident of Qasba Shah Jamal.

Police Thana Shah Jamal started investigation after registering FIR on report of a deceased' family member.