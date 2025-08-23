"Bilawal Bhutto Visits Family Of Martyred Constable,offer Prayers"
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) LARKANA, Aug 23(APP) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the village of Zangeja in Taluka Ratodero Saturday, where he met with the family of martyred Police Constable Munir Ahmed Soomro, accompanied by the Central President of the PPP Women's Wing, MPA Faryal Talpur.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur expressed their condolences to the martyr's son, Manib ur Rehman, father Ghulam Qadir, and other heirs.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the brave officers of the police are sacrificing their lives for the protection of the public, and their sacrifices will always be remembered.
On this occasion, SSP Larkana Ahmed Faisal Chauhdry briefed the PPP Chairman, informing him that Constable Munir Ahmed Soomro embraced martyrdom while bravely confronting criminal elements. He added that the martyred police officers are a source of pride, and their struggle will always be saluted.
Recent Stories
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International workshop on data and AI-Driven mineral exploration held at QAU1 minute ago
-
People's Party Celebrates New Appointment of Barrister Arslan1 minute ago
-
"Bilawal Bhutto visits family of martyred constable,offer prayers"1 minute ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's NCP delegation discuss bilateral ties1 minute ago
-
KP Govt notifies enhanced relief package for flood victims1 minute ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Defense Day with renewed pledge1 minute ago
-
BVH MS appointed11 minutes ago
-
"Drug Trafficking Foiled:1460 grams of heroin recovered,accused arrested11 minutes ago
-
Police arrests suspect in injured condition after encounter11 minutes ago
-
SU scholar presents groundbreaking PhD research on natural medicines21 minutes ago
-
Meeting addresses issues of persons with disabilities21 minutes ago
-
Price control committee reviews food prices21 minutes ago