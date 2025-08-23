"Bilawal Bhutto visits family of martyred constable,offer prayers"

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) LARKANA, Aug 23(APP) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at the village of Zangeja in Taluka Ratodero Saturday, where he met with the family of martyred Police Constable Munir Ahmed Soomro, accompanied by the Central President of the PPP Women's Wing, MPA Faryal Talpur.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur expressed their condolences to the martyr's son, Manib ur Rehman, father Ghulam Qadir, and other heirs.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the brave officers of the police are sacrificing their lives for the protection of the public, and their sacrifices will always be remembered.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Ahmed Faisal Chauhdry briefed the PPP Chairman, informing him that Constable Munir Ahmed Soomro embraced martyrdom while bravely confronting criminal elements. He added that the martyred police officers are a source of pride, and their struggle will always be saluted.