Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates newly elected PFUJ office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated the newly elected president of the Federal Union of Journalists, Shehzada Zulfikar, General Secretary Nasir Zaidi, Vice President Sudoor Salim Shahid, Lala Asad Pathan, Bakht Zada Yousafzai and Rana Pervez Hameed.

Bilawal said that PFUJ should play its historical role in supporting the struggles of the journalist community as it has suffered through imprisonment and oppression and raised the flag for the freedom of press, said a press release.