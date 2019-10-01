Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.According to details, the meeting between the two leaders is taking place at Shehbaz's residence.Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar are part of PPPs delegation.From PML-N Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer, Amir Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb are attending the meeting.Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and Farhatullah Babar also part of the meeting.Bilawal and Shehbaz are expected to discuss the political situation in the country along with the opposition's march against the government.

A day earlier, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had urged Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to postpone the Azadi March to Islamabad to November citing time required for preparation.Speaking to the media, Iqbal said Fazl came with eight months' worth of preparation but that more time was required to mobilise Pakistan's former ruling party.Noting that the PML-N had already promised to support the Azadi March earlier, the party leader noted that in order to have the party workers come out in full force, it was necessary for the Azadi March to be deferred to November.Iqbal requested that an All Parties Conference (APC) be called to set the action plan for the JUI March or the Azadi March.

The PML-N would reach out to Fazl and his party in this regard, he added.