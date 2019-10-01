UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:43 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.According to details, the meeting between the two leaders is taking place at Shehbaz's residence.Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar are part of PPPs delegation.From PML-N Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer, Amir Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb are attending the meeting.Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and Farhatullah Babar also part of the meeting.Bilawal and Shehbaz are expected to discuss the political situation in the country along with the opposition's march against the government.

A day earlier, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had urged Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to postpone the Azadi March to Islamabad to November citing time required for preparation.Speaking to the media, Iqbal said Fazl came with eight months' worth of preparation but that more time was required to mobilise Pakistan's former ruling party.Noting that the PML-N had already promised to support the Azadi March earlier, the party leader noted that in order to have the party workers come out in full force, it was necessary for the Azadi March to be deferred to November.Iqbal requested that an All Parties Conference (APC) be called to set the action plan for the JUI March or the Azadi March.

The PML-N would reach out to Fazl and his party in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Senate Ahsan Iqbal Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Sherry Rehman Azadi March Amir Muqam Maryam Aurangzeb Pakistan Peoples Party March November Muslim Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Second consecutive win by an innings’ margin for ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy presents intellectual property ..

16 minutes ago

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates celebrates 10 years of connecting Durban ..

31 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.