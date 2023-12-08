Bilawal chairs meeting of PLF

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday chaired the meeting of central and provincial officials and legal experts of the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) at Zardari House here.

During the meeting, the officials of PLF briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the Presidential Reference Case of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Farooq H. Naik and Shahadat Awan participated in the meeting through a video link while Qazi Bashir, Bahram Khan Tareen, Raheel Kamran Cheema, Sajid Tanoli, Gohar Rehman Khattak, Ghiyasul Haque and Asrar Abbasi were present.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Raza Rabbani and Amna Paracha were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, a civil society delegation also met with Bilawal Bhutto and discussed the challenges faced by the masses and their solutions.

Bilawal Bhutto appreciated the delegation for their services and performance in their respective fields.

Ahmed Faraz Khan Advocate, Barrister Saifullah Ghori, Bilal Tariq Khan, Dr. Abdul Mohiman, Dr. Maria Hamid, Dr. Salma Malik, Faheem Sardar, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Huma Fawad, Jahanzeb Durrani, Kanwal Malik were among those who met Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Lubna Bhayat, SM Tariq, Javed Akhtar, Pir Mohammad Anwar, Junaid, Raja Mohammad Khan, Sania Kamran, Shehbaz Zaheer, Shamamata Al Ambararbab, Buland Sohail, Kashaf Ahmed, Talha Rahmani, Osama Malik, Usman Iqbal Bandal and Yusuf Masih were part of the delegation.

Information Secretary PPP, Faisal Karim Kundi was also present on this occasion.