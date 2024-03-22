Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Suicide Attack On Securities Forces In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Bilawal condemns suicide attack on securities forces in DI Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned a suicide attack on security forces convoy in DI Khan.

He said that our security forces were targeted through a cowardly act of violence.

He said that Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel Shaheed and Sepoy Tahir Naveed Shaheed sacrificed their lives for the sake of the motherland.

Bilawal said that the dedication and bravery of martyred soldiers would always be remembered.

He said that Pakistan People's Party stood with the entire nation in its determination to fight terrorism.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

More Stories From Pakistan