Bilawal Felicitates Newly Unopposed Elected Body Of Karachi Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Bilawal felicitates newly unopposed elected body of Karachi Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the unopposed elected body of Karachi Press Club (KPC) and expressed good wishes for them.

In his felicitation message, Chairman PPP has extended greetings to all the candidates who were elected unopposed, including President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed in the annual elections to the KPC.

He welcomed the unopposed election of these candidates for the first time in the history of KPC and said that such historic development is a reflection of the harmony and unity of the members of the Club.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the hope that under the leadership of the newly elected office bearers, KPC will keep the flag of democracy and freedom of expression aloft like its glorious past.

