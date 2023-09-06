Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winning match against Bangladesh

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on winning the match against Bangladesh in Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ):Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on winning the match against Bangladesh in Asia Cup.

Highlighting the remarkable performance of Pakistan's cricket team, Bilawal Bhutto praised the exemplary efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the players, expressing that they truly deserve this recognition, said a news release issued by the party secretariat.

He further emphasized his hopes that the young talents of Pakistan would continue to shine on the international cricket stage, thereby bringing glory to the nation.